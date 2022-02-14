FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Technical issues that led to a nationwide ground stop for Spirit Airlines flights have been resolved, officials with the airline said.

Spirit Airlines officials said they experienced temporary IT issues on Monday afternoon that caused some delays and cancellations.

However, officials said they have since resumed airport operations and are “working to restore website functionality.”

Officials urge travelers who were affected to contact their airline to reschedule their flights.

Spirit flights at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were among those who were grounded due to the technical issues.

At Miami International Airport, six departing flights and six arrivals were delayed.

The IT issues come one week after the low-cost airline announced a merger with Frontier Airlines.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.