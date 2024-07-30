Spirit Airlines is moving farther away from its history as a fee-happy budget airline and will start selling tickets that include some of its most popular extras in a single bundle.

The South Florida-based airline said Tuesday it will offer several new ticket types, topped by a “Go Big” package that will include priority check-in, a roomier seat, snacks and drinks, a checked bag, a carry-on bag and free WiFi.

CEO Ted Christie said the changes are “taking low-fare travel to new heights,” but they also indicate the deep trouble with Spirit’s longtime business model.

The airline with bright yellow planes hasn’t made a full-year profit since 2019 — it has lost nearly $2.4 billion since — leading industry analysts to mull whether a bankruptcy filing could be in Spirit’s future.

Full-service carriers Delta and United account for an outsized share of the U.S. airline industry’s profit, and they are doing it by focusing on premium flyers while also selling bare-bones “basic economy” fares that compete with Spirit, Frontier and Allegiant for the most cost-conscious travelers.

“We listened to our guests and are excited to deliver what they want: choices for an elevated experience that are affordable and provide unparalleled value,” Christie said.

