Spirit Airlines experiences system-wide outage

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Spirit Airlines is experiencing a system-wide service interruption Tuesday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the airline is unable to check-in passengers or board flights just before 8 a.m.

FLL advises travelers to expect delays and cancellations.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.