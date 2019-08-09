Spicy chicken nuggets returning to Wendy’s on Aug. 12

The long-awaited spicy chicken nuggets are returning to Wendy’s menus sooner than anticipated.

Wendy’s announced on Twitter that customers can order the nuggets starting on Monday.

Ok! Spicy Chicken Nuggets will now be back in all restaurants THIS MONDAY! Get ready. — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 8, 2019

The comeback is all thanks to Chance The Rapper, who took to social media back in May with a simple request (or demand): “Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.”

His tweet was met with a hopeful response from the fast food chain.

It won’t be today, but there’s always a chance — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

It didn’t take long for the marketing team to craft something up to gauge how many people want spicy nuggets back on the menu.

“If you guys can get our tweet to 2 million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK,” Wendy’s wrote on Twitter.

Unsurprisingly, the goal was reached in under 48 hours.

