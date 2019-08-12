Spicy chicken nuggets return to Wendy’s across the US

(WSVN) - Ask and you shall receive. The most requested menu item at Wendy’s is finally back, a week earlier than expected.

The fast food joint asked fans in a tweet last week, “Just exactly how excited are you guys for Spicy Chicken Nuggets?”

Before anybody could reply, the social media savvy company replied to themselves, “Hey Wendy’s, any chance we can get them sooner?”

They again answered their own question, this time saying “OK! Spicy Chicken Nuggets will now be back in all restaurant THIS MONDAY! Get ready.”

Ok! Spicy Chicken Nuggets will now be back in all restaurants THIS MONDAY! Get ready. — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 8, 2019

The campaign for the beloved nugget’s return started back in May when Chance The Rapper tweeted a positive affirmation, saying Wendy’s will bring the spicy nuggets back one day.

The company humored the musician and challenged the internet to get their tweet to 2 million likes.

It took less than 48 hours to accomplish the task.

Wendy’s confirmed the Spicy Chicken Nuggets will also be part of the popular 4 for $4 deal.

