NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSVN) — Chaos erupted on the streets of New York City Monday when an out-of-control driver caused a deadly chain reaction crash, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

The incident occurred when a speeding driver switched lanes and lost control, slamming into two pedestrians crossing the street. New York Police are currently investigating the crash, which was capture on surveillance cameras.

Authorities reported that the driver “failed to navigate the road” properly, leading to the collision that killed one man and left another in critical condition. The impact was so severe that the metal of the white sedan buckled.

Eyewitness Gloria Robinson recalled the moment she heard the crash from her apartment.

“I was sitting in my living room and all of a sudden I heard a big bang,” she said. “It was so hard and when I came running to the window, all I could see is people trying to get him out and they laid him down on the ground.”

Surveillance video showed a woman with a grocery cart pausing before crossing First Avenue. Suddenly, the white sedan mounts the curb, crashing into the cart and the woman jumps out of the way. Another angle showed the sedan slamming into a black SUV were two men were standing. The video freezes before just the moment of impact.

One of the men, a 51-year-old long-time resident of the neighborhood, succumbed to his injuries. Many in the community knew the victim and expressed their sorrow.

“He was a very good guy, a very good guy, don’t get in trouble. He was a very good guy,” said a neighbor.

Robinson, who was particularly close to him, shared, “He was a nice guy. He make you laugh all the time. I was all, I was very sick. I had cancer. I was so sick and he used to make me laugh and he would just say come and visit me if you get and sit down and watch TV, and watch with me.”

The driver of the vehicle sustained injuries but is expected to survive. He now faces several charges, including manslaughter. The second pedestrian remains in critical condition.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.