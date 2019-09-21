Special needs student assigned desk in school’s bathroom

(WSVN) - A Washington State mother was outraged when her special needs son was assigned a desk in a working restroom.

The middle school that 11-year-old Lucas Goodwin attends was alerted that he worked best in quiet spaces.

Goodwin’s mother took a photo when they went to school on Monday, to find his new quiet learning place was in a functioning bathroom.

The student’s desk was over a toilet.

“I was like, “how is this happening? How am I in the bathroom? Why?” said Goodwin.

His mother, Danielle, said the teacher also gave him a camping mat to nap on the bathroom floor.

“I was so shocked,” said Goodwin’s mother. “I just took the picture because I didn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Lucas is autistic and has an auto immune disorder. When they found the desk in the bathroom, his mother asked if there was another option.

She said the teacher said, “no.”

“Its not an appropriate place for anyone. But especially for Lucas who, with his Pandas condition, can’t be around germs. That’s something that can really affect his body,” said Goodwin’s mother.

Lucas said he does not want to go back to school.

“Oh yeah, well just put them in the bathroom. Perfect space. That’s not fine,” said Goodwin.

The school district spokesperson said the desk was set up last weekend, and noted that space has been an issue in the school recently.

