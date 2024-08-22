FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A desperate search for answers in the case of a Fort Lauderdale woman who went missing in Madrid back in February has taken a new turn.

Spanish police on Thursday said they’re now expanding their search for Ana Knezevich to a wooded area in northern Italy.

Ana’s family accuses her estranged husband, David Knezevich, for her disappearance.

Ana, 41, was in the middle of a contentious divorce with David when she went missing from her apartment on Feb. 2.

Back in May, the FBI convinced a federal judge to deny David bond as his case makes his way through the courts.

So far he has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.