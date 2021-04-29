SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launches additional 60 Starlink satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) – It was a mission success for SpaceX!

Falcon 9 blasted off into orbit shortly before midnight, Wednesday.

Sixty Starlink internet satellites were on board the rocket.

Video captured the moment the satellites were deployed into space from the rocket.

The satellites will help deliver high-speed internet.

The launch on Wednesday night marked SpaceX’s 10th launch of the year.

