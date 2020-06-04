SpaceX launches 60 additional Starlink satellites into orbit

Another successful launch has left from the space coast.

SpaceX launched the unmanned Falcon Nine rocket carrying a batch of 60 satellites, Wednesday night.

The network of Starlink satellites will be used to provide global internet coverage from space.

This launch was delayed four times, and it came just days after the Dragon Crew Capsule brought astronauts to space from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly 9 years.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.