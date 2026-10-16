(WSVN) - After spending nearly eight months in space, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s SpaceX Crew-12 members shared their experience.

Three of the four members gathered Thursday to open up about their mission aboard the International Space Station.

They described it with one word: joy.

“We experienced a lot of moments. There was a lot of work, like we’ve alluded to,” one member said, as they all laughed.

The four astronauts passed the torch to their successors, SpaceX Crew-13, at the beginning of October.

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