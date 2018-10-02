Southwest ticket fares as low as $49 during Winter sale

(WSVN) - Looking to travel for the holidays? Southwest just might make it a little bit easier with their new sale.

The airline has announced their prices for their massive three-day sale, with prices falling as low as $49 for dozens of one-way flights.

To qualify for the savings, you must book flights by Thursday, Oct. 4.

The sale is good for domestic flights scheduled between Nov. 28 through Dec. 19 and Jan. 3, through Feb 13.

Flights to Puerto Rico are also available from Nov. 28 through Dec. 6, and Jan. 4 through Feb. 28.

International tickets can be purchased with dates between Nov. 28 through Dec. 12 and Jan. 8 through March 6.

Black out dates do apply.

For more details, visit Southwest’s website for sale airfares from Fort Lauderdale.

