NEW ORLEANS (WSVN) – A Southwest flight from New Orleans to Atlanta encountered a plane-scary situation on Sunday as passengers were boarding when a man opened an emergency exit and jumped onto the wing.

Startled passengers quickly evacuated the plane, with the man causing the panic apprehended on the tarmac by deputies.

He was subsequently transported to a hospital. Authorities suspect that the individual was suffering from a mental health crisis.

