Southwest Airlines launches fare sale with trips as low as $29

(WSVN) - If you’re planning a trip this Spring, Southwest Airlines has a deal on plane tickets.

The airline launched their Wow Sale where flights booked between March and April are priced as low as $29.

The sale ends on Thursday.

Southwest Airlines hopes the sale will keep up the momentum from the busier than expected holiday travel season.

