(WSVN) - Southeastern Grocers (SEG) will begin administering all booster vaccines to adults ages 18 and older in all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies beginning Saturday, Nov. 20.

Online appointments are available in all stores and walk-up visits are welcome, when available.

For more information on updates including available appointments, pharmacy locations, and frequently asked questions, visit Fresco y Mas, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie.

