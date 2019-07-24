South Korea: North Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched two identified projectiles into the sea off its east coast.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectile launch came from an area near the eastern city of Wonsan on Thursday.

It said the projectiles flew 430 kilometers

