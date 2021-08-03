MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman who vacationed to Panama has been stuck in a hotel in the Central American country after, she claimed, a rapid COVID-19 test she took was not accurate.

Casey Wilkinson, 32, remains quarantined in Panama after a COVID-19 rapid test she took at the airport came back positive.

“We can’t even open a window,” said. “There’s no fresh air. I think if we’re already in this state and it’s only day two, I’m just hoping we can make it to day 14 with a little bit of sanity left. I’m not a doctor, but I don’t believe I have COVID.”

Wilkinson’s journey began on July 27 when she and a group of friends jetted off on vacation. After five days, they were headed home, but before they could board their flight, they took a rapid test at the airport.

The 32-year-old and one of her friends were not cleared to travel.

“Their protocol here is once you do it in the airport, you’re done,” Wilkinson said.

Had she known their protocols, Wilkinson said she would have found another place to be tested.

Although she suspected the result was a false positive, she was denied a second test. Soon after, she was put on a bus with other COVID-positive people and taken to a hotel used for quarantine.

“We got here, and they wouldn’t give us soap or towels,” Wilkinson said.

They have since been given a water bottle full of soap, and the Panama Ministry of Tourism sent towels and snacks.

Meals are delivered to the rooms, and while the doors remain unlocked, they are not allowed to leave the room.

Showing no symptoms, Wilkinson said she has offered to pay for a second test, and she has also reached out to the U.S. Embassy in Panama, only to be told they cannot interfere.

For now, Wilkinson and her friend must follow Panama’s rules and remain in isolation until Aug. 15, when they will be allowed to take another test.

“If I can save anyone else from going through this, like if you’re traveling and such in times like this, just get tested before you get to the airport, especially if it’s internationally because this is absolutely insane,” Wilkinson said.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.