South Floridians in Israel remember the Holocaust

JERUSALEM (WSVN) — As Israel celebrates its 70th birthday, people across the country are remembering the Holocaust.

Community leaders in Jerusalem said more needs to be done to educate the younger generation about the Holocaust.

Israel Lapciuc, an 83-year-old Holocaust survivor and Miami Beach resident, delivered a speech to a crowd of more than 800 South Floridians who traveled to Jerusalem. “Today more than ever, I raise my voice,” he said.

Lapciuc was ripped away from his family at 7 years old.

“God was crying for his beloved children,” he said. “We are very strong. Take a look, 3,000 years.”

Henry Flescher is a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor who made the trip. “I’m an optimist,” he said. “I look up, thank God I made it.”

About 1.5 million children died in the Holocaust. At Yad Vashem, the largest Holocaust memorial in the world, a section is dedicated to remembering them.

“I’m lucky I can make it this time,” Flescher said. “And I’m very fortunate that I made it.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.