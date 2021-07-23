MIAMI (WSVN) - Support is headed from South Florida to Cuba with demands for democracy and freedom.

Organizers were expecting about 100 boats, but at 7 a.m., which was when the flotilla was set to leave, only two boats could be seen at the dock.

By 8 a.m., the group of five boats took off on their journey.

7News spoke with those on the boats and they said they plan to set sail no matter what.

The captains said they plan to stop in Key West to refuel and then make their way about 15 miles offshore of Cuba.

They plan on getting as close as they can to Cuba while staying in international waters.

“The message is get up, keep doing what you’re doing guys,” one captain said. “We support you. That’s why we’re doing this, you know what I’m saying?”

When they get there, they plan to set off flares, fireworks, Chinese lanterns and lights to let people in Cuba know that they are standing in solidarity with them.

One boater said he was a little nervous before heading off.

“A little bit of nerves, it’s a long trip,” he said. “From here to Key West is nothing but you’re crossing a long distance, about another three or four hours on a boat and anything can happen.”

Another boater, however, didn’t let nerves get to him.

“They say the weather is going to be fine, it’s going to be great. Maybe a little bit windy but we’re going to be OK,” the boater said.

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he will be sanctioning Cuban officials responsible for committing human rights violations.

They will be against the Cuban Minister of Defense Alvaro Lopez Miera as well as a special brigade with the Cuban Ministry of the Interior.

The sanctions will allow Biden to freeze assets and block travel to the United States.

Many people have been demanding U.S. intervention. Some people are happy with this move, others say it is not enough.

The organizer of the flotilla said they plan on meeting up with additional boaters in Key West.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they will not be following the group but will have assets out in the water in the Florida Straits in case of an emergency.

