MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s Cuban American community is sounding off about President Donald Trump’s comments taking aim at Cuba in the aftermath of the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

On Sunday, the commander in chief said the U.S. will cut off Cuba’s supply of Venezuelan oil, an announcement that prompted many Cubans to take to Calle Ocho to celebrate.

Some who spoke with 7News on Sunday said the island country will pay the price for its own dictatorship and partnership with the Venezuelan regime.

“It was like nobody noticed us or even take actions on us, but now we have a president that is actually doing something,” Cuban American resident Victor Gonzalez said.

The president posted to Truth Social, saying, “Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided ‘Security Services’ for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE!”

This has Cubans in Miami hopeful about change in their home country.

“That’s the best news ever. Hopefully it’s true and Cuba finally will be free,” Cuban American Kenia Rams said.

After the U.S. military’s capture of Maduro, local Cuban Americans told 7News that they can only dream of a similar situation unfolding in Cuba.

“If we cut everything going to Cuba, we will be able to maybe provoke a regiment change,” Gonzalez said.

Trump continued to write on Truth Social, “THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.”

Republican members of South Florida’s congressional delegation echoed this sentiment on Sunday.

Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart posted to X, “I repeat what I have said on numerous occasions: we are witnessing what, I am convinced, will be the beginning of the end of the regime in Havana.”

Meanwhile, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez was quick to fire back on Sunday, writing on X, “Cuba is a free, independent, and sovereign nation. Nobody dictates what we do. Cuba does not attack; it has been attacked by the U.S. for 66 years, and it does not threaten; it prepares, ready to defend the homeland to the last drop of blood.”

Cuban Americans who spoke with 7News said they disagree, and after spending most of their lives on the island, they said they have one hope for their country.

“To be free, to be happy, to be healthy, to have opportunity like anybody else in the world,” Rams said.

“To be free. That’s all we need, that’s all we want,” Gonzalez said.

Trump continues to urge Cuban leaders to broker a deal with the U.S. or face the consequences.

