(WSVN) - A South Florida woman who went missing for four months was located in New York after she gave birth on a subway.

Jenny Saint Pierre gave birth to a baby girl, Wednesday. Turns out, officials said she’s been reported missing by her family since last September, when she was last seen by her ex-boyfriend in Hallandale Beach.

Saint Pierre’s family said she’s been diagnosed with schizophrenia and her disappearance last year was unusual considering she was about six months pregnant.

It’s not known why she left Florida or how long she’s been in New York but her family is happy to learn she is safe.

