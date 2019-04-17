South Florida woman deemed threat to Denver-area schools found dead

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman who was deemed a threat to schools in Denver has been found dead, according to FOX 31.

According to the station, 18-year-old Sol Pais’s body was found in the woods in Clear Creek County.

Pais was said to be infatuated with the Columbine High School shooting of 1999 and made credible threats to the school just before the 20th anniversary.

UPDATE: THERE IS NO LONGER A THREAT TO THE COMMUNITY. More information to follow shortly. #FindSol — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 17, 2019

