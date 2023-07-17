PADUCAH, Ky. (WSVN) – A South Florida woman found herself in double trouble as she was arrested twice in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to the Paducah Police Department, Yamila Laborde, 59, with addresses listed in Fort Lauderdale and Hialeah, was arrested after an attempted vehicle theft near Walmart and a successful car theft outside the Paducah/McCracken County Public Library.

The first arrest occurred at approximately 12:47 p.m. when Laborde targeted a 2016 Dodge pickup truck parked near Walmart Supercenter on Hinkleville Road. The owner of the vehicle, a Paducah resident, was loading groceries into the truck while his wife occupied the passenger seat. Seizing the opportunity, Laborde jumped into the driver’s seat, claiming the truck as her own and ordering the woman out. However, her attempt was short-lived, as she failed to put the vehicle in gear before her apprehension.

Charged with theft by unlawful taking, Laborde was booked into McCracken County Jail.

Unfazed by her earlier misstep, Laborde struck again at approximately 4:00 p.m., this time targeting an unattended 2001 Toyota parked outside the Paducah/McCracken County Public Library on Washington Street. A vigilant citizen immediately reported the incident to the police, who promptly located the stolen vehicle near South 21st and Jackson streets. When questioned, Laborde allegedly told an officer that she “she was tired of walking and saw the unattended vehicle, so she took it.”

Facing a new charge of theft by unlawful taking, Laborde was once again taken into custody and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

