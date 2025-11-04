(WSVN) - South Floridians are headed to the polls for Tuesday’s Election Day.

Voters in several cities such as Miami, Hialeah and Miami Beach are choosing a new mayor and some commissioner seats are also up for grabs.

Across the country, the race for New York City mayor is being closely watched for possible clues about the political climate heading into the 2026 midterms. There are also key governor elections in Virginia and New Jersey.

This off year election will be the first big electoral test of President Donald Trump’s second term.

