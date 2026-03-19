FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians are reacting to increased prices at the pump, as the cost of gas continues to rise across the country as the conflict in the Middle East rages on.

In Fort Lauderdale, one particular station has seen prices rise about 70 cents a gallon in just the last 15 days.

Customer Ryan Pratt spoke with 7News on Thursday.

“It’s insane. I was at a light last night, and I saw $4.29 a gallon. I thought, ‘Man, I’m paying more for gas than I am milk, so it’s up there, man,” he said.

These increases are something everyone around the country has felt.

According to AAA, nationwide the average jump is around 92 cents a gallon in the last month. It’s even worse for diesel, with an about $1.33 jump.

“They are horrendous. Even though we have a gas card for the company and everything like this, I just think that the gas prices are way too high, especially in California and other places like that,” said Robert Williams. “For the average person really trying to get out here and get it, I mean, some things we got to cut back on, because the gas is too high.”

Experts say the problem is not a shortage as there is plenty of gas, but much of it is stuck at the Strait of Hormuz, which separates the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and points beyond that.

Twenty percent of the world’s oil flows through the strait. Because of the war in the Middle East, it is now at a standstill.

“There are over 600 ships in the Strait of Hormuz who are not moving, and so, it would take months to clear that,” said Dr. Craig Austin with Florida International University’s Department of Marketing and Logistics.

While the United States is a net exporter, which means there is a lot of oil domestically, economists say that because everything is interconnected across the globe, there is a worldwide price for oil and everything is tied to that, so they believe prices will likely go higher before they start to lower.

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