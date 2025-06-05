MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida travelers are reacting to a recently announced travel ban by the Trump administration that will impact several communities.

The travel ban, set to go in effect Monday, will be fully implemented against 12 countries, including Haiti, while Cuba, Venezuela and five other countries will see heightened restrictions.

At Miami International Airport, 7News cameras captured an emotional reunion as the Salazar family hugged a family member who came to Miami from Cuba after she was approved for a five-year visa.

While the visa holder, Mariam, was too emotional to speak on camera, her granddaughter, Leia, said the family was reuniting after being separated for 12 years and that her grandmother was one of the last people to get the visa approved.

While it’s a bittersweet moment for the family, they join the many travelers who are worried about what will happen next.

Leia said that once the five-year visa term expires, she’s unsure whether the family will ever see her again. She said that reality is a tough thing for the family.

Other travelers wonder what their family members can expect when they return from their trip to Cuba.

“I live in Miami. I’m from Cuba. My wife is traveling today over there. I don’t know what will happen when she comes back in three days,” said a Cuban man at the airport.

The Trump administration said the travel ban is the latest federal move to clamp down on illegal immigration.

“We will not allow people to enter our country who wish to do us harm,” President Donald Trump said in a video posted to social media.

The restricted visa for Cubans and Venezuelans will affect tourist, business and student visas.

But some travelers were split on the issue.

Another Cuban man, who was waiting for his mother’s arrival, told 7News at the airport that it’s the right thing to do.

“Cuba is a communist country,” he said.

But over in Doral, at the local Venezuelan restaurant El Pazo, Ziggy Alvero said the travel ban will further split families who want to leave their countries to seek political asylum in the United States.

“I like Donald Trump. I think he’s doing wrong because, you know, you don’t fix the problem, you just isolate the people. You fix problems when you help people,” said Alvero.

Some, like Cristiano Barraza, are hopeful.

“It is what it is. I just think there’s a process to follow,” he said.

But for the 12 countries, like Haiti, who are under the full implementation of the ban, nationals of those countries will not be allowed to enter the U.S.

Tessa Petit, an activist and Haitian immigrant herself, said that banning Haitians from accessing the U.S. is another chapter of tragedy for Haiti as an immigrant community.

“When we’re here, we count on our families to visit us. That’s what keeps us connected, and it’s definitely going to separate our communities again,” she said.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.