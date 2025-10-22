MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher was arrested after being wanted for crimes in another state.

Twenty-six-year-old Jordan Hawk faced a judge Wednesday morning and was charged with indecent activities with a minor in North Carolina.

She was taken into custody at Miami Lakes K-8 Center, where she was currently employed.

Hawk is set to be extradited to North Carolina within 30 days.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is aware of the arrest of a Miami Lakes K-8 Center employee for an alleged incident that occurred out of state. M-DCPS is cooperating with authorities involved in this matter. The individual’s employment has been terminated and will be prohibited from future employment with this District.

