South Florida Sears among 40 locations to close this summer

(WSVN) - More Sears and Kmart stores are set to close this summer, including a location in Plantation.

According to Business Insider, Sears at the Westfield Broward Mall will close this summer. This news comes as Sears Holdings Corp. said it will shut down 40 Sears and Kmart locations in 24 states by July or August.

Other locations in Florida that will be closed include stores in Pensacola, Clearwater, Gainesville and Titusville.

Earlier this year, the retailer closed more than 100 Sears and Kmart stores, including a location in Boca Raton. The Sears in Aventura has also been shut down since 2017, along with a Kmart location in Cutler Bay.

