FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hallandale Beach man is describing the tense moment he experienced a close call while aboard a Delta flight.

Harry Joseph said he was on his way to North Dakota when the pilot nearly collided with a military aircraft on Friday, startling the passengers.

“Next thing you know, our pilot did an aggressive right turn and everyone was startled. We all looked and I saw a plane heading toward the horizon, the tail of it, and that’s when the pilot came on and said ‘Hey, something just happened. However, when we land I’ll explain what happened,” said Joseph.

The “aggressive maneuver” led to an apology from the pilot to the crew and passengers.

“Sorry about the aggressive maneuver, it caught me by surprise. This is not normal at all,” he said. “I don’t know why they didn’t give us a heads up because the air force base does have radar.”

Another passenger also on board described looking out the window and seeing grass.

“I be looking out the window and see straight grass. I wouldn’t be seeing the horizon anymore because we were so sideways,” said passenger Monica Green to CNN.

While there was an air show taking place in North Dakota which included a B-52 bomber, it remains unclear if that military aircraft was the same one involved in the close call.

After the plane landed, the pilot remained true to his word and explained to his passengers what occurred.

“Long story short, it was not fun but I do apologize for it and thank you for understanding,” he said.

No one was hurt in this incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into the matter.

