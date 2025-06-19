(WSVN) - A South Florida athlete is paddle boarding for miles across open water for a cause close to his heart.

Damjan Vasic will start his nearly 80-mile journey taking off from Bimini in the Bahamas, and paddle boarding all the way to Lake Worth Beach in a test of strength, endurance, and heart.

“I just love the challenge. I’ve been an athlete my whole life and this sounds like a fun challenge to do, but it’s also a great cause cause, so put it all together. It’s just a great thing to do I think all around, and we’ll probably meet cool people along the way,” said Vasic.

The paddleboard crossing is part of the 10th annual crossing for cystic fibrosis, raising funds for Piper’s Angels, a nonprofit supporting families affected by the disease.

