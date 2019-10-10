South Florida nonprofit teams up with Bahamas Relief Fund to help Hurricane Dorian victims

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida nonprofit has teamed up with the Bahamas Relief Fund to help provide help for the victims of Hurricane Dorian’s devastation.

Global Empowerment Mission is working to raise and distribute funds to people recovering from the storm.

The organization is the brain child of former NBA star and three-time NBA champion Rick Fox, who spoke in Miami on Thursday.

“You can be resilient, but sometimes you need to be pulled up,” Fox said. “Sometimes you need to be lifted up, and so many people have lifted this country up and lifted us up in this time of need, but this time of need is going to go forward.”

Global Empowerment Mission is set to start rebuilding homes, schools and businesses across the Abaco islands.

