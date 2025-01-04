(WSVN) - A North Miami native is sharing her story of the horror she saw in the French Quarter on New Year’s Day.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Briana Upshur said she was working in the area when a man plowed his truck into a crowd in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Upshur said that she and others immediately tried to help the injured. While she has no medical training, she said the instinct to help kicked in.

“It was that fight in me. I know I serve a bigger purpose in life, and my purpose is to serve the people, so it just dawned on me that there are people in need,” she said, “and I know it was a tragic moment, and I could fear and get scared, and of course, watch my surroundings, but in that moment I know that person needed me.”

Cellphone video recorded by Upshur shows the chaotic aftermath on Bourbon Street. Several victims were seen lying on the ground mere seconds after the attack happened.

“I know the people around [them] needed me. I took the jacket off my back. I gave away pieces of clothing just to keep people safe,” she said. “Like I said, I do feel like I’m called to do another field of work. To just say I was working at a restaurant and to be a first responder was an eye-opening situation.”

The attack left 14 people dead and 35 others injured. The driver, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was killed in a shootout with police.

In the days that followed the attack, officials said Jabbar had an Islamic State flag tied to the hitch of his truck. Several guns and explosives were also found.

In addition, police believe Jabbar hid two explosive devices in coolers throughout the French Quarter before his death. The explosives were found and safely disposed of.

Upshur said she later discovered that one of the victims she cradled in her arms was also from the Miami area. That victim remains in the hospital with severe injuries.

