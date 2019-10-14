South Florida Muslim community sends aid to the Bahamas

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hurricane Dorian survivors are receiving help thanks to members of South Florida’s Muslim community.

Students and parents gathered at the Islamic School of Miami near Southwest 147th Avenue and 120th Street to load up the supplies, Monday afternoon.

Several Muslim organizations, including the school, have collected over $25,000 worth of relief supplies.

“The basic faith of our religion tells us that needing — the one in need — is the most important thing,” said Naveed Anjum, vice president of the Islamic School of Miami. “It is the most important factor of our faith of Islam, and that’s what we’re teaching, and that’s what the students feel that is most important.”

Volunteers loaded the 20-foot shipping container with food, water and other essentials.

The shipping container will arrive in the Bahamas later in the week.

