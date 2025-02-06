(WSVN) - The manhunt is over for a South Florida murder suspect after a high speed chase in Colorado led to his arrest.

A crowded physical therapy office was one of a handful of businesses where people watched the chase come to an end and the arrest unfold.

“The mom was like please come inside and I was like ‘Yes please get inside, it would probably be safer’,” said a woman.

Cellphone video shows the tense moments it all went down.

28-year-old DeSean Phang was put in handcuffs. He is wanted for second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing someone in Miramar, back in 2023.

“The more I looked towards the Big R, I noticed a lot more cars and a lot more officers with their guns drawn,” said a witness.

“They had two gentlemen that were in the vehicle but then they ended up letting them go. They were standing here on the sidewalk with their suitcases and boxes,” said Amy Dunavin, employee at Sassy Shears.

Amy Dunavin works at Sassy Shears, just feet away from the commotion.

“I was just finishing a haircut and I was taking the cape off and looked outside, and all I see were cop cars everywhere, ” she said.

U.S. Marshals said a warrant for Phang’s arrest was issued last month when they found out he was hiding in Colorado.

Phang reportedly went back and forth between Colorado Springs, Highlands Ranch and Englewood.

People who work in the area said it was a bone chilling experience but now they have a plan if something like this happens again.

“We did say if anything did happen, we would just have to take everyone to the back of the salon,” said a woman.

7News have reached out to police to find out which case Phang is connected to. He is waiting to be extradited to Florida.

