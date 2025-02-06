MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The manhunt is over for a South Florida murder suspect after a high-speed pursuit in Colorado led to his arrest.

U.S. Marshals said a warrant for 28-year-old De Sean Phang’s arrest was issued last month when they found out he was hiding in Colorado.

Phang is wanted for second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a 15-year-old in Miramar, back in 2023.

According to Miramar Police, the teen was found lying on the side of the road just after midnight on March 24, 2023 near the area of Hiatus Road and Pembroke Road in Miramar. The teen died a few days later at the hospital.

Cellphone video shows the tense moments Phang was captured across the country outside a physical therapy office in Colorado on Tuesday.

People crowded the office building as they watched the pursuit come to an end and the arrest unfold.

“The mom was like ‘Please get inside,’ and I was like ‘Yes please come inside, it would probably be safer’,” said witness Amy Dunavin.

Bystanders captured the moment Phang was caught.

“The more I looked towards the Big R, I noticed a lot more cars and a lot more officers with their guns drawn,” said Dunavin.

People who work in the area said it was a bone-chilling experience but now they have a plan if something like this happens again.

“We did say if anything did happen, we would just have to take everyone to the back of the salon,” said Dunavin.

But investigators said Phang did not act alone.

Juliean Sellmon was arrested in connection to the murder of the teen a month after the shooting. Detectives found Sellmon nearby the 2400 block of Preserve Way in Miramar.

At the time of the teen’s death, neighbors reacted to the shooting.

“At night I heard one or two gunshots,” said Miramar resident Olivia Gassett.

“It’s uneasy. Not happy to hear that happen. In my backyard.”

Officials said Phang reportedly went back and forth between Colorado Springs, Highlands Ranch and Englewood.

Now, both men who are said to be responsible for the teen’s murder are behind bars.

Phang is now waiting to be extradited to South Florida.

