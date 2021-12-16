MAYFIELD, KY. (WSVN) – A South Florida man had a moving gesture for a community torn by tornadoes in Kentucky.

His show of support is helping them cope with the loss of loved ones.

Flowers and faces are draping a chain-linked fence outside a nearly ruined Graves County, Kentucky Courthouse.

“It’s hard to hold back tears sometimes,” said Leo Soto. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Soto was so compelled by the devastation, he flew to Kentucky from Miami and started a memorial for the victims.

“There was just something about it. I saw the destruction, I saw the pictures of the missing people and it just spoke to me,” he said.

Soto previously started a memorial to honor the lives lost in the Surfside condo collapse site.

It was personal for him after he lost a classmate in the tragedy.

Soto knows how heartbreaking the loss is for this Kentucky town.

“I saw the value in having a memorial, in having a place where the community can come together and grieve and also begin to heal,” he said.

He found flowers at seven different florists as soon as he got to Mayfield.

Soto said he knew after seeing the destruction himself, Mayfield needed something to honor and remember the lives lost.

