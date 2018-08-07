South Florida man on life support after getting punched in the face in New York

QUEENS, NY (WSVN) — A tourist visiting New York City from South Florida is fighting for his life after he was punched in the face and knocked unconscious.

Police are searching for the man accused of punching 35-year-old Boca Raton resident Sandor Szabo in the face around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Family members told the New York Daily News that Szabo knocked on the window of a parked SUV, possibly mistaking it for his Uber ride.

That’s when police said the driver punched Szabo, who fell backward and slammed his head on the sidewalk.

Officers said Szabo lost consciousness when his head hit the pavement. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and is on life support, according to WCBS.

Szabo’s brother Dominik told the newspaper the prognosis looks grim.

“The diagnosis is he’s probably not gonna make it,” he said.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident can submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.