South Florida man dies after getting punched, knocked unconscious in New York

QUEENS, NY (WSVN) — A Boca Raton man visiting New York City has passed away after he was punched in the face and knocked unconscious.

WPEC in West Palm Beach reported that 35-year-old Sandor Szabo died after being put on life support following the attack.

Szabo’s family said the 35-year-old had called for car service outside a hotel. He then knocked on a parked SUV’s window in an attempt to figure out which of the waiting cars was for him.

Surveillance video footage caught the driver exit the vehicle and then punch Szabo before speeding off.

The impact caused Szabo to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk.

So far, police have made no arrests.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident can submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

