(WSVN) - A man from South Florida created a memorial wall in Lviv, Ukraine to honor the lives lost in the Russian invasion.

Leo Soto hopes the wall of flowers and photos brings comfort to the people mourning and helps the community heal.

“So, I actually started by myself putting on the pictures and then all of a sudden, Olga, a local lady, she saw me, she said she can help. And then before I knew it, people were just asking to help,” said Soto, “And then when they saw the flowers going up, you know, obviously there’s a language barrier, so it’s difficult for me to communicate. But flowers are universal. You know, people see what was going on, and it was a point there was dozens of people who were just putting up all these flowers.”

Soto created a similar wall in Surfside last year nearby the Champlain Towers collapsed site.

He started the non-profit Wall of Hope Foundation and created a wall in Kentucky following deadly tornadoes.

