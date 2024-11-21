MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida businessman set to be arraigned in a Miami federal courtroom Thursday morning.

David Knezevich was charged last week with murdering his estranged wife, Ana.

Prosecutors say he traveled to Spain after she moved there then kidnapped and murdered her, in February.

He was initially charged with her kidnapping before prosecutors upgraded the charges.

His attorneys said he plans to plead not guilty.

