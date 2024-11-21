MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida businessman is set to be arraigned in a Miami federal courtroom, Friday morning.

David Knezevich was charged last week with murdering his estranged wife, Ana Knezevich.

According to prosecutors, he traveled to Spain after she moved there. They then allege that he kidnapped and murdered her in February.

He was initially charged with her kidnapping before prosecutors upgraded the charges.

His attorneys said he plans to plead not guilty.

