MIAMI (WSVN) - Another round of rescues took place in Haiti as U.S. citizens continue to be flown out of the country, and gang violence continues in the country’s capital.

As violence continues to rise, so does the number of dead and homeless. At least 17,000 people have been reported homeless as neighborhoods continue to be raided by armed gangs. Dead bodies flood the streets, as the sound of gunfire rings for miles.

Evacuations of Americans continue at a growing pace. Helicopters are picking people up for evacuations to safer areas.

Reportedly more than 33,000 people have evacuated from Port-au-Prince in the last 13 days.

A plane carrying seven people from the country landed in Fort Pierce on Thursday.

Passengers said they feel relieved to be in Florida.

“I feel safer. You never know,” said Jules Casseus. ” You can’t get fuel very easily. The last time, they were asking 500 Haitian dollars for a gallon of gas.”

In South Florida, local leaders hope Haiti receives much-needed help very soon.

“What’s happening in Haiti is saddening. It’s in dire condition. They need help, they need our support, and especially the children that we are serving,” said Nadie Mondestin, executive director of the Haitian Youth Community Center. “If everybody can put their heads together and find a Haitian solution, along with some support from other allies, I think Haiti will be a better place.”

“People are suffering. Nobody can go out, at least to get some air, fresh air. They’re scared,” said Marie Suffy from Haitian Youth and Community Center. “They need peace; that’s the first thing they need.”

The United Nations Security Council released a statement Thursday strongly condemning the violence and attacks carried out by armed gangs. The council stressed the need for the international community to boost its efforts to provide humanitarian assistance.

