NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians joined other nations in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, remembering the six million Jews who lost their lives during the tragic event.

World leaders gathered at the former Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland on Monday to mark the 80th anniversary of the camp’s liberation.

All of Auschwitz’s survivors were invited to the commemorations to share their stories.

“I came back. I just said to myself, I really need to tell,” said Jona Laks, another survivor. “People need to know.”

Around one million people, many of whom were Jews, were murdered at the Nazi Germany concentration camp in Poland from 1940 to 1945.

King Charles placed a wreath in respect, becoming the first serving British monarch to visit Auschwitz.

In South Florida, the City of Coconut Creek held its own remembrance with the traveling Holocaust exhibit called “Hate Ends Now.”

“It teaches people about the consequences of hatred,” said Jori Reikan. “And what happens when we don’t stand up to the hatred and discrimination that we see around us.”

At the Holocaust event hosted by Beth Torah Benny Rok Campus in northeast Miami-Dade, 7News asked if the hate ever ended.

“I lost in this war… my grandparents, my uncle,” said Robert Croidorbscu, a Holocaust survivor. “The Russians arrived and liberated the camp. That was the reason why I survived. We cannot let people forget about that.”

Others at the event in Miami-Dade said antisemitism remains a problem in the U.S. and across the world.

“The antisemitism. It’s not something that happened 80 years ago. It’s happening that it’s still happening,” Andrea Krakower, granddaughter to a Holocaust survivor. “80 years ago it was not right. Today, 80 years later, it shouldn’t be right again.”

The Anti-Defamation League has reported over 3,200 antisemitic incidents since the Israel-Hamas war began in 2023.

