NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A jumbo jackpot that didn’t make anyone’s Christmas has rolled into over into 2019, prompting South Floridians to try their New Year’s luck.

The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to more than $425 million, the eighth largest in its history.

That means someone may kick off 2019 with a whole new financial plan for the new year. Matching all six numbers will bring home $425 over time or a $254 million cash option.

Matching five numbers will draw a $1 million payday.

A look back at recent jackpots shows some states have been luckier than others. Michigan, Maryland and Missouri have all done well.

However, there has only been one recent winner from the Sunshine State, so it may be time for luck to hit again.

Local Mega Millions players like Willie Harris said they’re hopeful it’s their turn to hit it big.

“Every week. I’m like addicted to it,” said Harris.

When asked what he would do with the money, he replied, “The first thing I’d do is take my sister and my family out, and we’d just go somewhere where it’s nice and quiet.”

A quite place sounds like a sensible plan to come up with to safeguard the millions in winnings, but the chances of being faced with that task are pretty slim. Players have about a one in 300 million chance of taking home the big prize.

Retailers said business has been slow because of the holiday, which could mean good news for hopefuls. 7News crews did not see a single line at locations selling Mega Millions tickets.

