ISRAEL. (WSVN)- A South Florida doctor is answering the call for help after his vacation in Israel took a turn for the worse.

As the war between Israel and Hamas broke out, the Dr. Daniel Aghion decided to risk his own life, stayed in Israel and is now helping those in need.

“Well, I was here on vacation with my family during the Sukkot holiday, and unfortunately, when this brutal war was declared upon us on Saturday, I was here with my family and I just couldn’t get back home,” Dr. Aghion said.

Originally on vacation with his family, the 42-year-old doctor decided to stay behind and volunteer.

As the Hamas group attacks areas near the Gaza border, Dr. Aghion said he couldn’t see himself getting back on a plane.

“I’ve been working with the United Hatzalah Organization to help on the areas around the Gaza community, to help treat medically necessary, you know, situations, evacuate injured soldiers, police officers and regular medical calls as they come in to help alleviate some of the stress down here in the south,” he said.

Aghion studied at the Tel Aviv University before becoming a neurosurgeon at Memorial West Hospital in Pembroke Pines. There, he normally treats people with spine disorders.

He said he felt the need to put his services to work for a nation in dire need, specifically, at a remote mobile center near the Gaza Strip, which is ground zero in the terror attacks.

“I think that in the first day and two, there are two of the were there was a lot more confusion and chaos,” he said. “This was pure terrorism and terrorism serves to cause confusion, and there were hundreds and thousands of bodies that were found, some in conditions that are just unspeakable, and so I think over the past several days there have been a tremendous number of organizations that have been volunteering.”

Aghion said about 4,000 American physicians have applied for expedited licensing so they can support others in need.

He also said that his parents, who were born and raised in Egypt, have also witnessed acts of terrorism. Aghion praised the support Israel has received and said that needs to be continued.

“And so to see just a common link of of of action, a call to action, there’s tremendous support, I think, internationally, and I think we just need to provide this incredible message to the rest of the world, to the people and to to the country of Israel that we fully, fully support what needs to be done here,” he said.

Dr. Aghion is adamant that he’ll stay as long as he is needed and said his wife and four children were supportive of his mission.

It is unclear when he will return back to U.S.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.