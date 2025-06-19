MIAMI (WSVN) - From ceremonies to parades, events are set to be held across the country in the wake of Juneteenth, the nation’s newest federal holiday commemorating an end to slavery in the United States.

Juneteenth National Independence Day was signed into law by President Joe Biden on June 17, 2021. The former president credits advocates such as Opal Lee for making it happen.

“None of us is free until we’re all free, and we’re not free yet,” she said. “There are too many disparities.”

Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston on June 19, 1865.

“More and more people in our community are starting to understand the importance of this holiday,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “It’s important for all of us to stand up to say we will not turn back.”

“On June 19, 1865, the last of the enslaved people of African descent in Galveston, Texas, got word of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, which happened two years earlier,” said Milwaukee Alderwoman Milele Coggs.

“It’s a celebration of freedom and a day to remember those who came before us,” said New York Deputy Mayor Tiffany Raspberry.

Juneteenth is not a permanent state holiday everywhere. For instance, in West Virginia today.

“State workers have to report to work, but county buildings where many state workers do work are closed,” said Kanawha County Commission President Ben Salango.

Across the country, some celebrations are scaled back this year, citing safety concerns and growing resistance to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

“To make sure you win the race and run your mile. That’s what Juneteenth is about,” said New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Here in South Florida, events are scheduled all across the region, honoring several Black luminaries within the community.

In Broward, the South Broward Juneteenth Celebration Committee is holding their annual parade at Washington Park, 5199 Pembroke Rd., Hollywood, filled with music, food, and fun activities for the community.

Starting at 11:00 a.m., the City of Miramar will host a Juneteenth Family Day in City Place Plaza, 2300 Civic Center Place. The event will be hosted by City Commissioner Yvette Colbourne with interactive activities for children to enjoy, such as crafting stations, pop-up African art exhibits, and step shows.

At 7:00 p.m., Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Shultz will join LGBTQ leaders and Legacy Builders to honor several Black luminaries within the community at Hollywood Performing Arts Theater, 1770 Monroe St., Hollywood.

In Miami-Dade, the Wynwood Juneteenth Mural Unveiling is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. at 299 NW 25th Street, Miami.

Miami Beach will host their fifth annual Juneteenth Celebration, honoring 160 years of Juneteenth Independence Day. The event is set to begin with a dance performance by Miami’s Finest and a showcase from Florida Memorial University’s ROAR Drumline. The event is set to begin at Euclid Oval, 660 Lincoln Rd.

At Miami’s Children’s Museum, a family-friendly affair featuring arts and crafts will be held all day, with a community quilt project reflecting on liberation, family, and community pride. Euclid Oval, 660 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, designated in 1983, was the last holiday to be approved as a federal holiday.

