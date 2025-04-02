MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida businesses and their consumers are bracing for the impact that could come from wide-ranging tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.

Being dubbed “Liberation Day” by the White House, Trump on Wednesday afternoon announced reciprocal tariffs on nations that have tariffs on the United States.

One of those industries being targeted is automobiles and their parts.

Trump announced a 25% tariff on all imported automobile and its parts.

“New cars, from now on, they’re going to increase,” said a car salesman.

Some international manufacturers, like Korean-based motor group Hyundai, got ahead of the president’s announcement by announcing a relocation of one of their Metaplants to Georgia.

The group called the move a “commitment to and investment in the U.S.”

Back in South Florida, consumers and local businesses are bracing for impact to their pocketbooks following the announcement.

“Isolationism doesn’t work,” said real estate developer Ryan Methot.

Local business owners like Marlow Darrington, who owns Da Bohamian Bazaar, said consumers may absorb the additional fees brought on by the tariff plan.

“If you come into my boutique, you’re going to pay it,” she said. “I pay it, I pass it down to you. You have family and kids. You have discretionary and disposable income. It’s going to affect you, the American person.”

Other industries like food production, agriculture and beer could potentially see their prices rise, which would impact South Floridians.

“If you buy a car, it’s more taxes. If you buy rice and beans, there’s more taxes. If you buy milk, coffee, everything’s gonna go up. It’s going to affect working class people of this country,” said Luis DeRosa. “It’s terrible. It’s a tax.”

The Trump administration remains confident in its plan. The White House said it could generate $6 trillion of revenue in the U.S. over the next decade from the tariffs.

The plan would make it the third-largest tax increase in U.S. history, according to the Tax Foundation.

The impact of those tariffs is set to take effect immediately.

