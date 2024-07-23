(WSVN) - A high school student from South Dakota is being praised for her craftsmanship after winning a scholarship for designing and creating a prom dress made from duct tape.

The designer, Victoria Schoenherr, says it took 160 hours and 80 rolls of duct tape to construct the floral masterpiece, but in the end the award worthy dress was worth the sacrifice.

Schoenherr was initially inspired to create the dress after searching the internet for scholarships to help pay for college. She would then stumble across Stuck at Prom, a duct tape scholarship contest that awards scholarships to high school students that creates a prom worthy attire out of duct tape.

Schoenherr entered and won the contest with her baroque-style gown.

Specializing in costume designs, Schoenherr’s dress is now on display at an arts center in her state.

