South Carolina police ‘arrest’ Elsa due to extremely cold weather

HANAHAN, S.C. (WSVN) — Freezing temperatures around the country have caused a South Carolina police department to take matters into their own hands.

McLean Police in Illinois shared that Hanahan Police in South Carolina joking arrested the person they believe responsible for causing the drop in degrees – Queen Elsa.

“ATTENTION: Due to the EXTREME COLD weather, all criminal activity and acts of stupidity and foolishness has been cancelled,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Even Elsa has been placed under arrest by Hanahan Police Department in South Carolina with NO BOND until further notice. Thank you for your attention and understanding to this matter. Respectfully, the McLean Police Dept.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.