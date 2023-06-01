(CNN) – Authorities in South Carolina say a man spray-painted a toy gun and used it to rob a store. But they say he didn’t just use any toy gun: it was the iconic Nintendo Duck Hunt pistol.

The robbery happened late Tuesday afternoon in York County. Officials say 25-year-old David Dalesandro used the Nintendo gun to rob a convenience store, showing the clerk the fake weapon in his waistband and demanding cash. Approximately $300 was taken from the clerk.

He was arrested a short time later in a parking lot down the street. Deputies found the the toy gun in his pants. He was arrested and booked into the York County Detention Center.

